Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.41 ($8.72).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA stock traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €6.02 ($7.08). 9,959,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.