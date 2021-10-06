DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Up 29.7% in September

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DMAC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. 82,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,718. The company has a market cap of $73.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $184,545. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

