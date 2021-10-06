Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Down 17.4% in September

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 146,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digital Brands Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Digital Brands Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Digital Brands Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

