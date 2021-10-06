Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 67.2% higher against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $312,240.77 and approximately $57.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,038.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,579.63 or 0.06503900 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.00330064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.71 or 0.01124142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00099209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.31 or 0.00522017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.89 or 0.00363190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.40 or 0.00278718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005283 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,835,778 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

