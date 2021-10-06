Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $175,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,326,000 after purchasing an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after acquiring an additional 633,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,608,000 after acquiring an additional 622,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after acquiring an additional 315,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,313,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

AVT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.92. 6,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

