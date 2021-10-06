Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.82% of Renewable Energy Group worth $173,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,262,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGI. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,063. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 23,536 shares worth $1,325,933. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

