Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,972,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 499,924 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $170,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of ISBC stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. 27,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.