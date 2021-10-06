Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.50% of The ODP worth $166,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of The ODP by 242.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The ODP by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of The ODP by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the second quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the second quarter worth approximately $8,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 2,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,170. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

