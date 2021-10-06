Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 121,174 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,223,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of Fastenal worth $167,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $143,831,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after acquiring an additional 842,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,473,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,305,000 after acquiring an additional 730,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 709,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,189,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 56,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

