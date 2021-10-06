Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,670,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,405,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $181,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $294,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 74,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

CNO traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

