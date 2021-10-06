Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Diodes were worth $20,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 482,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Diodes by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 480,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,970 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $256,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,742 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,164. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

DIOD traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.81. 484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,668. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

