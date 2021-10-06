Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,975,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $681,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $393,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. 535,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

