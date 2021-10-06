Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of DSCSY stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.28. Disco has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

