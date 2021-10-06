Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

DFIN opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

