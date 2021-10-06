DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $199.50 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.54.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $248,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,148,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,667,750 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after acquiring an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,235,000 after buying an additional 196,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

