Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.26

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$28.26 and last traded at C$28.06, with a volume of 43257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.27.

DRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$79.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.5599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.69%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

