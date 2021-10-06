Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Down 7.8%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $148.13 and last traded at $148.13. Approximately 3,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 306,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.28.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

