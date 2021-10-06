DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DD. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.06.

Shares of DD opened at $70.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

