DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts have also commented on DD. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.06.
Shares of DD opened at $70.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.
In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.
Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.