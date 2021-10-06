EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 163,606 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 163,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MiMedx Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. 14,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,456. The stock has a market cap of $653.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

