EAM Global Investors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

EAM Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BW. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 572.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 45,728 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 43.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

BW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BW traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. 36,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

