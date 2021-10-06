EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 15,032 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Herc worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Herc by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average of $115.90. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $178.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

