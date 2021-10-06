EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $5,504,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $36,680,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

STAA traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,102. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 287.74 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.41.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

