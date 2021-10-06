EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $231,105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vertiv by 68.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,816 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vertiv by 17.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,291. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

