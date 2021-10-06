EAM Investors LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.28% of Gladstone Land at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 87,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.82 million, a PE ratio of -67.03, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

