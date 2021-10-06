EAM Investors LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,578,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,450,000 after buying an additional 174,656 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.35. 55,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

