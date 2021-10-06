EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 274,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,538,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,727,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,241. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.