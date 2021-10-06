EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 95,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after buying an additional 59,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 49.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after buying an additional 469,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 63,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 134 shares of company stock worth $2,990 over the last ninety days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMH traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

UMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.