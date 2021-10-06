Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,310 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Eaton worth $72,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.94.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,569. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $101.52 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

