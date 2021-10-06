Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $17.54

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $18.11. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 376 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $497,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $199,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,664 shares of company stock worth $912,709.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $216,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

