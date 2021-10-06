Edgewood Management LLC Sells 32,378 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 32,378 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 250,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 99,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,787,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $381,802,000 after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 15.1% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 91,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 135,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

AAPL stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,038,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

