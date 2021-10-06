Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,970,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,380,000 after purchasing an additional 589,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,281,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,625,000 after purchasing an additional 104,481 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,381. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

