Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.94

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 10994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.