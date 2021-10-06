Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.97.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,885. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $684.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.30. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

