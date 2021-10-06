Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.81. 105,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 905,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $6,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 137,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 32.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

