Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,749 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after acquiring an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,967 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENPH traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.88. The stock had a trading volume of 31,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.64 and its 200 day moving average is $158.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

