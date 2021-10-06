Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.47. 1,238,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average of $105.58. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

