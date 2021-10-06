Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EPD. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.09.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 214,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,848,168. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after purchasing an additional 224,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,760,000 after acquiring an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.