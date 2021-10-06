Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

