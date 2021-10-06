Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 29.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 83.1% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 120,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 54,556 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 347.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,840,000 after buying an additional 2,589,267 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $437.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNNT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

