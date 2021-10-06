Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,827 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

