Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,595 shares of company stock worth $790,460. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.