Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.38. 35,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,424. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Envista by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in Envista by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

