Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ABM Industries Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for ABM Industries in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

ABM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,491 shares of company stock worth $478,888. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 277,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.