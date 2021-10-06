Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

EQBK opened at $34.71 on Monday. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $498.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 86.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

