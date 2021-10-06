Ergoteles LLC Buys 617 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.72. 728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,865. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.93 and a 52 week high of $266.40.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.