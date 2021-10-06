Ergoteles LLC Grows Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth $95,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ecopetrol by 146.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE EC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,955. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

