Ergoteles LLC Invests $379,000 in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 91,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NEXT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of -0.01. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NextDecade Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.