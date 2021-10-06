Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COKE. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,697,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24,316.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,097,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 38.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE stock traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.95. 76 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.50 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.