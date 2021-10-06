Ergoteles LLC Sells 5,041 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 30.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,516,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FOX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after purchasing an additional 76,978 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,611. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

