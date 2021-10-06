Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Prudential Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:PBIP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. 4,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,006. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $116.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.07.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

